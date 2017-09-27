Community Briefs

Scouting for new Cub Scouts

The New Castle Cub Scouts encourage boys that are currently in the first to fifth grades to come to the Silt Fire Station at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, and bring their friends and parents to the Rain Gutter Regatta boat races. The New Castle Cub Scouts were recently selected the best pack in Western Colorado. For more information about scouting in the Roaring Fork Valley, contact John Harcourt at 970-984-0288.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Regional Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.