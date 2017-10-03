Community Briefs

Donate books for valleywide book sale

A valleywide book sale to benefit Carbondale Homeless Assistance will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8, at 689 Main St.

Donations of good quality current books are welcome (no old encyclopedias, magazines, or old college textbooks) are accepted by appointment.

Volunteers are needed for all three days to help set up, sell and pack up and clean up.

For more information or to schedule a drop off of books email lynn@amorerealty.com or call 970-379-4766.

Glenwood Canyon Shuffle is Oct. 7

The Glenwood Canyon Shuffle Race for Literacy is Oct. 7. Run a half marathon or 5K run/walk and take in the beautiful fall colors. Best poker hand wins $100. The half marathon bus leaves at 8:15 a.m., and the 5K bus leaves at 9:30 a.m. Registration is available day of race. For more information, call 970-945-5282 or visit http://www.LiteracyOutreach.org.

Ann Renae Green Celebration of Life

All friends and family are invited to join a Celebration of Life of our dearly missed Ann Renae Green. It will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at John Bartel's home, 621 County Road 235 (Davis Point Road) in Silt. Smoked chicken, ribs, mac and cheese, refreshments and lots of love and laughter will be provided. Bring a dish, any photos and stories to share. Contact Maureen 'Mo' Maznio at Momaznio@gmail.com with any questions.

Trail work day at Prince Creek

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is hosting a full work day on the Prince Creek Trail, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Volunteers have already made huge progress on getting trail users off Prince Creek Road, and now's the chance to complete the project before the season is over. Dinner will be provided. Sign up through rfov.org.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Regional Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Basalt Regional Library. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

P.E.O. Chapter IW Annual Fall Fashion Show

P.E.O. Chapter IW will be holding its Annual Fall Fashion Show Luncheon and Silent Auction on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Grand Valley Recreation Center. Models include six men — a sheriff, a business owner, a manager, a local high school student, a retiree and a firefighter — and seven women. Each will model two outfits, one casual and one dressy. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets cost $25, are limited and are available from any of the P.E.O. sisters in Chapter IW, or by calling Brenda at 970-216-1537. Price includes the fashion show, a three-course lunch (appetizers, main entrée and dessert) with refreshing white cranberry juice mimosas (as well as nonalcoholic beverages), a chance to bid on the silent auction items, and the opportunity to have a great time while helping support P.E.O.'s mission: educating women.

ACES Harvest Party

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies is holding its annual Harvest Party on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Rock Bottom Ranch. This family-friendly event features: lunch from the title sponsor, Smoke Modern BBQ; live music from Caleb Dean Band; pumpkin carving; farm tours; face painting; ranch games; silent auction; and more. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. This is a car-free event; please bike or walk down the Rio Grande Trail to Rock Bottom Ranch. Complimentary shuttles to this event also available. More event information at aspennature.org. Discounted advance ticket prices are for members: $15 adults, $5 kids (10 & under), kids under 3 are free; and for nonmembers: $18 adults, $8 kids (10 & under), kids under 3 are free. All prices go up starting on Oct. 7: $20 adults, $10 kids, kids under 3 are free.

Is a Reverse Mortgage Right for You?

Find out how a reverse mortgage might help you meet ends and stay in your home longer at a free class from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Learn about how the amount of remaining equity is determined, how to set up a reverse mortgage so that any heirs would benefit from equity that is not owed to the reverse mortgage, how to find a reputable reverse mortgage and how to set one up, as well as all the upsides and downsides or ramifications. Presented by High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program), mortgage loan originator Cole Sjoholm with Bank of Colorado, and First Reverse Mortgage USA (a division of Cherry Creek Mortgage Co.).

Space is limited. To register call 970-945-7486 or online at http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.