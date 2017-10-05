Community Briefs

Donate books for valleywide book sale

A valleywide book sale to benefit Carbondale Homeless Assistance will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8, at 689 Main St. (northeast corner of Seventh and Main in Carbondale).

Donations of good quality current books are welcome (no old encyclopedias, no magazines, no old college textbooks) are accepted by appointment.

Volunteers are needed for all three days to help set up, sell and pack up and clean up.

For more information or to schedule a drop off of books email lynn@amorerealty.com or call 970-379-4766.

Glenwood Canyon Shuffle is Oct. 7

The Glenwood Canyon Shuffle Race for Literacy is Oct. 7. Run a half marathon or 5K run/walk and take in the beautiful fall colors. Best poker hand wins $100. The half marathon bus leaves at 8:15 a.m., and the 5K bus leaves at 9:30 a.m. Registration is available day of race. For more information, call 970-945-5282 or visit http://www.LiteracyOutreach.org.

Help keep Humpty Dumpty in Carbondale

Did you know that Humpty Dumpty is not yet part of Carbondale's permanent sculpture collection? He is part of the Art Around Town program and is on loan to the town for a year.

This bronze statue is sitting on a wall outside of the library and a local group of citizens is trying to buy him for the town. They have raised more than $3,100 towards his price of $6,000. If you would like to keep Humpty in Carbondale you can contribute at youcaring.com/humptydumpty or write a check at Alpine Bank – Humpty Dumpty Account #6188 through May 1, 2018. For more information contact katiem1280@gmail.com.

The Harry Potter movie experience for teens

The "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" interactive movie experience will start at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Rifle Branch Library and include wizards, wands, snitches and more. Audience participation is required. The library will have props, activities and spells to make things even more magical. Come in costume (optional) and cheer on your Hogwarts House. There is a limit of 30 participants; call the library at 970-625-3471 to reserve a spot.

Trail work day at Prince Creek

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is hosting a full work day on the Prince Creek Trail, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Volunteers have already made huge progress on getting trail users off Prince Creek Road, and now's the chance to complete the project before the season is over. Dinner will be provided. Sign up through rfov.org.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Regional Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.