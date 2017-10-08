Community Briefs

Help keep Humpty Dumpty in Carbondale

Did you know that Humpty Dumpty is not yet part of Carbondale's permanent sculpture collection? He is part of the Art Around Town program and is on loan to the town for a year.

This bronze statue is sitting on a wall outside of the library and a local group of citizens is trying to buy him for the town. They have raised more than $3,100 towards his price of $6,000. If you would like to keep Humpty in Carbondale you can contribute at youcaring.com/humptydumpty or write a check at Alpine Bank – Humpty Dumpty Account #6188 through May 1, 2018. For more information contact katiem1280@gmail.com.