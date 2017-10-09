Community Briefs

The Harry Potter movie experience for teens

The "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" interactive movie experience will start at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Rifle Branch Library and include wizards, wands, snitches and more. Audience participation is required. The library will have props, activities and spells to make things even more magical. Come in costume (optional) and cheer on your Hogwarts House. There is a limit of 30 participants; call the library at 970-625-3471 to reserve a spot.

ACES Harvest Party

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies is holding its annual Harvest Party on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Rock Bottom Ranch. This family-friendly event features: lunch from the title sponsor, Smoke Modern BBQ; live music from Caleb Dean Band; pumpkin carving; farm tours; face painting; ranch games; silent auction; and more. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. This is a car-free event; please bike or walk down the Rio Grande Trail to Rock Bottom Ranch. Complimentary shuttles to this event also available. More event information at aspennature.org. Discounted advance ticket prices are for members: $15 adults, $5 kids (10 & under), kids under 3 are free; and for nonmembers: $18 adults, $8 kids (10 & under), kids under 3 are free. All prices go up starting on Oct. 7: $20 adults, $10 kids, kids under 3 are free.