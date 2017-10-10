Community Briefs

Presentation at New Castle Library

The Friends of the New Castle Library will host a special program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Community Center in New Castle, 423 W. Main St. Andrew Gulliford, professor of Southwest Studies and History at Fort Lewis College in Durango, will make a presentation. Gulliford has captured the spirit of Western history in his books "Garfield County, The First Hundred Years," "Boomtown Blues, Colorado Oil Shale, 1885-1985," and "America's Country Schools" and has just finished editing "The Last Stand of the Pack," which explores the past and future of wolves in Colorado.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Regional Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

P.E.O. Chapter IW Annual Fall Fashion Show

P.E.O. Chapter IW will be holding its Annual Fall Fashion Show Luncheon and Silent Auction on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Grand Valley Recreation Center. Models include six men — a sheriff, a business owner, a manager, a local high school student, a retiree and a firefighter — and seven women. Each will model two outfits, one casual and one dressy. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets cost $25, are limited and are available from any of the P.E.O. sisters in Chapter IW, or by calling Brenda at 970-216-1537. Price includes the fashion show, a three-course lunch (appetizers, main entrée and dessert) with refreshing white cranberry juice mimosas (as well as nonalcoholic beverages), a chance to bid on the silent auction items, and the opportunity to have a great time while helping support P.E.O.'s mission: educating women.

ACES Harvest Party

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies is holding its annual Harvest Party on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Rock Bottom Ranch. This family-friendly event features: lunch from the title sponsor, Smoke Modern BBQ; live music from Caleb Dean Band; pumpkin carving; farm tours; face painting; ranch games; silent auction; and more. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. This is a car-free event; please bike or walk down the Rio Grande Trail to Rock Bottom Ranch. Complimentary shuttles to this event also available. More event information at aspennature.org. Discounted advance ticket prices are for members: $15 adults, $5 kids (10 & under), kids under 3 are free; and for nonmembers: $18 adults, $8 kids (10 & under), kids under 3 are free. All prices go up starting on Oct. 7: $20 adults, $10 kids, kids under 3 are free.

Is a Reverse Mortgage Right for You?

Find out how a reverse mortgage might help you meet ends and stay in your home longer at a free class from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Learn about how the amount of remaining equity is determined, how to set up a reverse mortgage so that any heirs would benefit from equity that is not owed to the reverse mortgage, how to find a reputable reverse mortgage and how to set one up, as well as all the upsides and downsides or ramifications. Presented by High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program), mortgage loan originator Cole Sjoholm with Bank of Colorado, and First Reverse Mortgage USA (a division of Cherry Creek Mortgage Co.).

Space is limited. To register call 970-945-7486 or online at http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.

The Harry Potter movie experience for teens

The "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" interactive movie experience will start at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Rifle Branch Library and include wizards, wands, snitches and more. Audience participation is required. The library will have props, activities and spells to make things even more magical. Come in costume (optional) and cheer on your Hogwarts House. There is a limit of 30 participants; call the library at 970-625-3471 to reserve a spot.

Help keep Humpty Dumpty in Carbondale

Did you know that Humpty Dumpty is not yet part of Carbondale's permanent sculpture collection? He is part of the Art Around Town program and is on loan to the town for a year.

This bronze statue is sitting on a wall outside of the library and a local group of citizens is trying to buy him for the town. They have raised more than $3,100 towards his price of $6,000. If you would like to keep Humpty in Carbondale you can contribute at youcaring.com/humptydumpty or write a check at Alpine Bank – Humpty Dumpty Account #6188 through May 1, 2018. For more information contact katiem1280@gmail.com.

UNDATED ANNOUNCEMENTS

LIFT-UP needs volunteers [8/23; 9/13]

Both English-speaking and bilingual volunteers are needed for a variety of LIFT-UP programs. Volunteer opportunities include:

Extended table: If you are part of a group interesting in serving and helping others or like to cook, this program is for you. LIFT-UP is looking for groups to pick a day to plan, prepare and serve the meal at Extended Table in Glenwood Springs.

Meal monkey: Be a part of the team that provides lunches to school kids on Fridays. Students, 18 and under, are served sack lunches on Fridays (since there is no school in the Re-2 school district on Fridays). Donations of snacks, funding and time are all needed.

Volunteer for veggies: Help UpRoot Colorado reduce food loss and food insecurity by helping harvest and redistribute fresh fruits and vegetables to our local pantries.

Donate to the plate: Help is needed from October through December to put together holiday baskets for families and individuals in need. Be a part of this giving holiday tradition.

For more information, please contact Carisa at (970) 625-4496 or email at carisa@liftup.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones[7/13]

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) is a support group of parents helping parents that meets from 6-7:30 p.m. every Thursday at River Center, 126 N. Fourth St. in New Castle, to offer education and support, at no charge, for parents who are dealing with a son or daughter suffering from addiction. PAL can also help spouses who feel they have to parent their addicted partner. PAL is open to all sober family members and friends who are 18 years and older.

For more information visit http://www.palgroup.org or call Diane Pfaff at 970-379-5299.

Frontier Museum seeks volunteers[5/18]

Volunteers make it possible to keep the doors of the Frontier Museum open. Anyone interested in volunteering and learning about Glenwood Spring's history can pick up a free history book. Those who like to talk with people make wonderful volunteers. For information call 970-945-4448 or email history@rof.net.

High Country RSVP[1/30, 2/2]

Want to have more meaning in your life? Do you want to do something that is satisfying and of great service to your community? Would you like to meet new people? Are you 55 or older? High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) needs you. RSVP's mission is to enrich the lives of men and women, age 55 and older, through meaningful volunteer opportunities that use their skills, abilities, and life experiences in service to their communities. High Country RSVP is a national Senior Corps organization under the Corporation for National and Community Service and was started here in Glenwood Springs in 1973.

Our objectives are to meet the critical needs in our communities through volunteer recruitment and management and meet the needs of the growing base of seniors in our communities, enabling them to continue to live independently (age in place).

As our new year begins please consider contacting RSVP's professional volunteer manager Elisabeth Worrell, 970-947-8460, who will help you determine where your skills, abilities, and interests are and make a connection with one of the 36 volunteer stations we partner with.

Weekly Meet-up for Veterans [11/4, 29, 12/8, 9, 20,21, 1/7, 30, 2/2, 3/24]

All veterans and their families are invited for coffee and donuts at the Glenwood Springs Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday. Event is free and provides a great way for vets to connect with other vets. Hosted by the Western Slope Veterans Coalition with generous support from Alpine Bank. Visit http://www.rmhumanservices.org/wsvc for more information.

Symphony in the Valley [3/11; 3/16, 28; 4/20; 12/9, 2/2]

Symphony in the Valley, a volunteer organization comprising local musicians making music for the communities here in the valley, is looking for musicians of all ages who play an orchestra instrument. High school students are welcome with a teacher's recommendation. Contact Symphony in the Valley via the Contact Us page at sitv.org.