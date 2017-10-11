Community Briefs

Casting for Recovery fishing retreat

Casting for Recovery is holding its CfR 2017 Colorado Retreat – Western Slope from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 13-15, in Redstone. The event is open to 14 women breast cancer survivors living on the Western Slope. Participants learn how to fly fish on a private stretch of water with a local fly fishing guide. For more info, go to castingforrecovery.org.

Presentation at New Castle Library

The Friends of the New Castle Library will host a special program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Community Center in New Castle, 423 W. Main St. Andrew Gulliford, professor of Southwest Studies and History at Fort Lewis College in Durango, has captured the spirit of Western history in his books "Garfield County, The First Hundred Years," "Boomtown Blues, Colorado Oil Shale, 1885-1985," and "America's Country Schools" and has just finished editing "The Last Stand of the Pack," which explores the past and future of wolves in Colorado.