Community Briefs
October 11, 2017
Casting for Recovery fishing retreat
Casting for Recovery is holding its CfR 2017 Colorado Retreat – Western Slope from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 13-15, in Redstone. The event is open to 14 women breast cancer survivors living on the Western Slope. Participants learn how to fly fish on a private stretch of water with a local fly fishing guide. For more info, go to castingforrecovery.org.
Presentation at New Castle Library
The Friends of the New Castle Library will host a special program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Community Center in New Castle, 423 W. Main St. Andrew Gulliford, professor of Southwest Studies and History at Fort Lewis College in Durango, has captured the spirit of Western history in his books "Garfield County, The First Hundred Years," "Boomtown Blues, Colorado Oil Shale, 1885-1985," and "America's Country Schools" and has just finished editing "The Last Stand of the Pack," which explores the past and future of wolves in Colorado.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Carbondale’s Hayden Kennedy, a noted climber, takes his life after girlfriend dies in avalanche
- Hernandez family relief a countywide effort
- Teen suffers ‘significant injury’ in fall from Hotel Colorado balcony Tuesday
- CenturyLink line cut, knocking out phones, internet from Carbondale to Aspen
- When new bridge opens, traffic restrictions will be needed for a while