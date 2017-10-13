Community Briefs

LIFT-UP holiday gift box registration begins Oct. 16

Sign-ups for LIFT-UP holiday food boxes run Monday, Oct. 16, through Tuesday, Oct. 31, at each of the seven LIFT-UP food pantries (ASPEN: 465 N. Mill Street #12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; BASALT: 167 Holland Hills Road, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; CARBONDALE: Third Street Center, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 17, 19, 24 and 26 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 and 28; GLENWOOD: 1004 Grand Ave. (Old Church Building), 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16, 18, 23 and 25 and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27; NEW CASTLE: River Center, 126 N. Fourth St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; RIFLE/SILT: 800 Railroad Ave., Rifle, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and PARACHUTE: 201 E. First St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday). Those in need of a box can also visit liftup.org for registration dates, times and locations or call 625-4496 for more information. Donations to support LIFT-UP's fight against hunger are welcomed at liftup.org.