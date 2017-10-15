Community Briefs

Is a Reverse Mortgage Right for You?

Find out how a reverse mortgage might help you meet ends and stay in your home longer at a free class from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Learn about how the amount of remaining equity is determined, how to set up a reverse mortgage so that any heirs would benefit from equity that is not owed to the reverse mortgage, how to find a reputable reverse mortgage and how to set one up, as well as all the upsides and downsides or ramifications. Presented by High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program), mortgage loan originator Cole Sjoholm with Bank of Colorado, and First Reverse Mortgage USA (a division of Cherry Creek Mortgage Co.).

Space is limited. To register call 970-945-7486 or online at http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.

The Harry Potter movie experience for teens

The "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" interactive movie experience will start at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Rifle Branch Library and include wizards, wands, snitches and more. Audience participation is required. The library will have props, activities and spells to make things even more magical. Come in costume (optional) and cheer on your Hogwarts House. There is a limit of 30 participants; call the library at 970-625-3471 to reserve a spot.

Help keep Humpty Dumpty in Carbondale

Did you know that Humpty Dumpty is not yet part of Carbondale's permanent sculpture collection? He is part of the Art Around Town program and is on loan to the town for a year.

This bronze statue is sitting on a wall outside of the library and a local group of citizens is trying to buy him for the town. They have raised more than $3,100 towards his price of $6,000. If you would like to keep Humpty in Carbondale you can contribute at youcaring.com/humptydumpty or write a check at Alpine Bank – Humpty Dumpty Account #6188 through May 1, 2018. For more information contact katiem1280@gmail.com.