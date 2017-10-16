Community Briefs
October 16, 2017
Vendors wanted
The Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge is holding its annual holiday craft fair to benefit YouthZone from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Table fee is $30. Email activities@gwselks.com for an application if interested.
LIFT-UP holiday gift box registration
Sign-ups for LIFT-UP holiday food boxes run through Tuesday, Oct. 31, at each of the seven LIFT-UP food pantries (ASPEN: 465 N. Mill Street #12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; BASALT: 167 Holland Hills Road, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; CARBONDALE: Third Street Center, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 17, 19, 24 and 26 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 and 28; GLENWOOD: 1004 Grand Ave. (Old Church Building), 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18, 23 and 25 and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27; NEW CASTLE: River Center, 126 N. Fourth St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; RIFLE/SILT: 800 Railroad Ave., Rifle, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and PARACHUTE: 201 E. First St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday). Those in need of a box can also visit liftup.org for registration dates, times and locations or call 625-4496 for more information. Donations to support LIFT-UP's fight against hunger are welcomed at liftup.org.
Climate change discussion
Discuss strategies to combat climate change at the 350 Colorado climate change discussion from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Carbondale Library. Find more information at https://mazaskatalks.org.
Recommended Stories For You
Halloween Candy Buy Back to benefit Hurricane Harvey relief
Have fun collecting Halloween candy and then get paid for it while helping Hurricane Harvey Relief through United Way. Bring in Halloween candy to All Kids Dental in Glenwood Springs (2624 Grand Ave.) or Rifle (900 Airport Road) from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, and get $1 for every pound of candy. 100 percent of collected candy, cash donations and donated items will be shipped through United Way to Hurricane Harvey relief. In addition, All Kids Dental will also be donating toothbrushes and toothpaste to the organized effort.
You can also be entered to win a $50 gift card if you bring in new items for donation. Suggested needed items include: baby items (wipes, diaper cream, formula/food); basic toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, razors, deodorant, soap); and school supplies and other children's activities (notebooks, pens/pencils, crayons).
All Kids Dental will also provide prizes, free goodie bags and toothbrushes.
All Kids Dental can be reached at 928-9500.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Girl who fell from Hotel Colorado fights for life; is critical but regained consciousness
- Gypsum woman ID’d as inmate found hanging
- Crime Briefs: Two juveniles arrested in Carbondale vehicle theft
- Moab canyon renamed to more tastefully honor Grandstaff
- Combat medic came to aid of girl who fell at Hotel Colorado; Mom says teen is hanging on