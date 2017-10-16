Community Briefs

Vendors wanted

The Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge is holding its annual holiday craft fair to benefit YouthZone from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Table fee is $30. Email activities@gwselks.com for an application if interested.

LIFT-UP holiday gift box registration

Sign-ups for LIFT-UP holiday food boxes run through Tuesday, Oct. 31, at each of the seven LIFT-UP food pantries (ASPEN: 465 N. Mill Street #12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; BASALT: 167 Holland Hills Road, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; CARBONDALE: Third Street Center, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 17, 19, 24 and 26 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 and 28; GLENWOOD: 1004 Grand Ave. (Old Church Building), 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18, 23 and 25 and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27; NEW CASTLE: River Center, 126 N. Fourth St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; RIFLE/SILT: 800 Railroad Ave., Rifle, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and PARACHUTE: 201 E. First St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday). Those in need of a box can also visit liftup.org for registration dates, times and locations or call 625-4496 for more information. Donations to support LIFT-UP's fight against hunger are welcomed at liftup.org.

Climate change discussion

Discuss strategies to combat climate change at the 350 Colorado climate change discussion from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Carbondale Library. Find more information at https://mazaskatalks.org.

Halloween Candy Buy Back to benefit Hurricane Harvey relief

Have fun collecting Halloween candy and then get paid for it while helping Hurricane Harvey Relief through United Way. Bring in Halloween candy to All Kids Dental in Glenwood Springs (2624 Grand Ave.) or Rifle (900 Airport Road) from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, and get $1 for every pound of candy. 100 percent of collected candy, cash donations and donated items will be shipped through United Way to Hurricane Harvey relief. In addition, All Kids Dental will also be donating toothbrushes and toothpaste to the organized effort.

You can also be entered to win a $50 gift card if you bring in new items for donation. Suggested needed items include: baby items (wipes, diaper cream, formula/food); basic toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, razors, deodorant, soap); and school supplies and other children's activities (notebooks, pens/pencils, crayons).

All Kids Dental will also provide prizes, free goodie bags and toothbrushes.

All Kids Dental can be reached at 928-9500.