Community Briefs

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) is a support group of parents helping parents that meets from 6-7:30 p.m. every Thursday at River Center, 126 N. Fourth St. in New Castle, to offer education and support, at no charge, for parents who are dealing with a son or daughter suffering from addiction. PAL can also help spouses who feel they have to parent their addicted partner. PAL is open to all sober family members and friends who are 18 years and older.

For more information visit http://www.palgroup.org or call Diane Pfaff at 970-379-5299.

Symphony in the Valley

Symphony in the Valley, a volunteer organization comprising local musicians, is looking for musicians of all ages who play an orchestra instrument. High school students are welcome with a teacher's recommendation. Contact Symphony in the Valley via the Contact Us page at sitv.org.