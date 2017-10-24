Community Briefs

High Country Sinfonia concert

Diversity in classical music will be highlighted at the next High Country Sinfonia concert with works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Antonio Vivaldi, Luigi Boccherini and Gustav Holst.

The concerts will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Aspen Community Church, 200 E. Bleeker; 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 200 Elk Run Drive, Basalt; and 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Carbondale Firehouse, 300 Meadow Wood Drive. All concerts are free, although donations are appreciated.

The program includes Mozart's "Divertimento K136" in the classical style; Vivaldi's well-known Baroque piece "Summer from the Four Seasons," and the adagio from Boccherini's "Concerto in B flat for Cello" and Holst's "St. Paul's Suite."

You have the power to save your memory

Our memory makes us who we are; it helps us stay connected to the present and helps us hold onto our favorite parts of the past. As diseases that rob us of our valuable memories become more and more common, we need to do everything we can to protect ourselves. Troye Elyse Boone, nutritional health coach at Natural Grocers, dives into the topic on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the New Castle Branch Library and Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Silt Branch Library. Both sessions begin at 6 p.m. and are free and open to the public. For more information call 970-984-2346 or 970-876-5500.

Recommended Stories For You

It's all fun and games

During International Games Week the Rifle Branch Library will be celebrating with two events for all ages. The first event will be "Level Up! Retro Video Gaming" from 2:30-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, where we'll go back in time and play old-school games during the era of Pac-Man and Mario on the big screen. During this time classic consoles will be king once again. The second event will be "Board Games Day" on Saturday, Nov. 4, where everyone is invited to gather your friends for a day-long celebration of all things tabletop gaming. Bring your own or play one of ours, brought to you by Booker's Board Games. Both events are free and open to the public. For more information call 970-625-3471.

Ten Thousand Villages International Gift Festival

The 31st annual Ten Thousand Villages International Gift Festival is being held from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4, and from noon until 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. You can purchase handcrafted, fairly traded home décor, personal accessories and jewelry, gift items, toys, holiday items and more. These items, from 38 countries, are made available through Ten Thousand Villages, a retailer with the mission to provide vital, fair income to Third World people by marketing their handicrafts and telling their stories in North America.

911 for Kids

During Storytime with Miss Amy at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Rifle Branch Library, the Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority (our county's 911 center) will be giving safety presentations to kids regarding how and when to use 911. It's a great chance for kids to meet the guys and gals who answer the calls! For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.