Community Briefs

Halloween parades at the libraries

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Glenwood Springs, New Castle and Rifle libraries for our annual Storytime Halloween parades. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes and bring a treat bag and we will go trick-or-treating to businesses near the libraries. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

You have the power to save your memory

Our memory makes us who we are; it helps us stay connected to the present and helps us hold onto our favorite parts of the past. As diseases that rob us of our valuable memories become more and more common, we need to do everything we can to protect ourselves. Troye Elyse Boone, nutritional health coach at Natural Grocers, dives into the topic on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the New Castle Library and Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Silt Library. Both sessions begin at 6 p.m. and are free and open to the public. For more information call 970-984-2346 or 970-876-5500.

It's all fun and games

During International Games Week, the Rifle Library will be celebrating with two events for all ages. The first event will be "Level Up! Retro Video Gaming" from 2:30-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, where we'll go back in time and play old-school games during the era of Pac-Man and Mario on the big screen. During this time classic consoles will be king once again. The second event will be "Board Games Day" on Saturday, Nov. 4, where everyone is invited to gather your friends for a day-long celebration of all things tabletop gaming. Bring your own or play one of ours, brought to you by Booker's Board Games. Both events are free and open to the public. For more information call 970-625-3471.

Ten Thousand Villages International Gift Festival

The 31st annual Ten Thousand Villages International Gift Festival is being held from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4, and from noon until 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. You can purchase handcrafted, fairly traded home décor, personal accessories and jewelry, gift items, toys, holiday items and more. These items, from 38 countries, are made available through Ten Thousand Villages, a retailer with the mission to provide vital, fair income to Third World people by marketing their handicrafts and telling their stories in North America.