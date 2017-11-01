Community Briefs

Mountain Family Health Centers Latino Health Fair

Mountain Family Health Centers' Latino Health Fair will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Basalt High School.

The Latino Heath Fair will provide $35 lab panels as well as a wide range of free services. The $35 lab panel draw will provide results including blood tests, thyroid and liver health, and cholesterol levels. Lab panels can be paid for with cash or credit card.

Free services will include adult and children's dental screening, children's teeth varnishing, blood pressure checks, body mass index testing, glucose testing, pulmonary function testing and diabetes education.

"No Rules Retirement"

Join Danielle Howard, a certified financial planner professional, author and educator, as she discusses "No Rules Retirement" from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. in Glenwood Springs. This two-hour interactive workshop will unpack tools, techniques and temperaments for aging with intention, dignity and grace. Designed for those aged 55-65, the program covers the development tasks of maintaining control and searching for legacy from the financial perspective. The class is free, but there is a $5 requested donation for copied materials. Space is limited; call 970-945-7486 to reserve a spot or register online http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.