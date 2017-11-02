Community Briefs

Dream Big: Vision Board Workshop

Adults and teens are invited to join Life Coach Marsha Weigum for a workshop where participants will consider their goals for the year ahead and create a vision board to help make those dreams tangible and attainable. The free workshop will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Rifle Library. All materials will be provided, but feel free to bring magazines or materials that will inspire your board. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, or for more information, call the library at 970-625-3471.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Regional Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will be featured from 4-5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

Annual Labyrinth Gratitude Walk at Valley View

Walking a labyrinth is a meditative experience that reduces stress, lowers blood pressure and boosts mental focus. A 15-minute walk may change your perspective for the rest of your day. To learn more, come to conference rooms 2 C&D at the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at Valley View Hospital anytime between 8-11 a.m. or 1-5 p.m. Nov. 17. Call 970-384-6953 to RSVP.

911 for Kids

During Storytime with Miss Amy at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Rifle Branch Library, the Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority (our county's 911 center) will be giving safety presentations to kids regarding how and when to use 911. It's a great chance for kids to meet the guys and gals who answer the calls! For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.