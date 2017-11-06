Community Briefs

Survivors of suicide loss

Survivors of suicide loss often endure a profound sense of guilt, confusion or sadness, but it is not a weight they must carry alone. On Saturday, Nov. 18, a community of suicide loss survivors will share stories of inspiration at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In conjunction with International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, local suicide loss survivors and mental health professionals will take part in presentations and discussion on loss, hope and healing. Lunch, refreshments and a screening of "The Journey: A Story of Healing and Hope" accompany the free event, which is hosted by the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Garfield County, Valley View Hospital, Mountain Family Health Centers, and the SpeakUp ReachOut of Eagle Valley. Register at http://www.survivorday.org, or contact Mason Hohstadt at mhohstadt@garfield-county.com for more information.

911 for Kids

During Storytime with Miss Amy at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Rifle Branch Library, the Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority (our county's 911 center) will be giving safety presentations to kids regarding how and when to use 911. It's a great chance for kids to meet the guys and gals who answer the calls! For more information call the library at 970-625-3471.