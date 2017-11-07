Community Briefs

"No Rules Retirement" presentation

Join Danielle Howard, a certified financial planner professional, author and educator, as she discusses "No Rules Retirement" from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. in Glenwood Springs. This two-hour interactive workshop will unpack tools, techniques and temperaments for aging with intention, dignity and grace. Designed for those aged 55-65, the program covers the development tasks of maintaining control and searching for legacy from the financial perspective. The class is free, but there is a $5 requested donation for copied materials. Space is limited; call 970-945-7486 to reserve a spot or register online http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Regional Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will be featured from 4-5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.