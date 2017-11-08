Community Briefs

LIFT-UP annual food drive launches

LIFT-UP has launched its annual Donate to the Plate campaign. In order to prepare Holiday Fare food boxes, LIFT-UP is seeking donations of nonperishable holiday fare including canned corn and green beans, boxed stuffing and potatoes, canned pumpkin, gravy mixes, canned fruit, Jell-O mixes and cranberry sauce. Nonperishable food is being accepted through Nov. 24 at Sopris Chiropractic in Carbondale; through Dec. 23 at LIFT-UP thrift stores in Rifle and Parachute; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the River Center in New Castle. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, Defiance Church is hosting the film "Look and See" at the Crystal Theatre and is accepting canned food. From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, Glenwood Caverns is accepting turkeys and canned food at its Tramaganza. To make a financial donation or to get updates on food drive locations, dates and times, visit http://www.Liftup.org.