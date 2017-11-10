Community Briefs

Dream Big: Vision Board Workshop

Adults and teens are invited to join Life Coach Marsha Weigum for a workshop where participants will consider their goals for the year ahead and create a vision board to help make those dreams tangible and attainable. The free workshop will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Rifle Library. All materials will be provided, but feel free to bring magazines or materials that will inspire your board. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, or for more information, call the library at 970-625-3471.

Veterans Day dinner

The American Legion Post 100 in Carbondale is hosting its annual Veterans Day Dinner starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Dinner consists of open faced turkey sandwiches, mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans. There will be cake for dessert. Dinner is free to all veterans and $8 for all others. The dinner is open to the public. Call 963-2381 for more information.

Hurricane benefit dog wash

High Tails, with CARE and the Rifle Animal Shelter, will host a dog wash from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, to benefit animal shelters in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, where the hurricanes Irma and Maria created chaos and mass abandonment of animals when people had to flee or be rescued. Bring your dog for a bath and donate what you can to help with this enormous need. For more info call 947-0014.