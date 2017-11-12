Community Briefs

What the Health: Learn to Eat Well @ Your Library

Join us for a practical, educational series at the libraries to help you step up your nutritional health. All events begin at 6 p.m., are free, open to the public, and are presented by nutritional health coach Troye Boone with the Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers. The first round, titled "Good4u Food on a Budget," will help you discover how to support optimal health without breaking the bank. The first event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Parachute Library, followed by Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Glenwood Springs Library, and Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Rifle Library. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Lemur Land

Take an armchair journey to Madagascar at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Silt Library. Learn about this amazing country's landscapes, people, culture and especially its famous lemurs. Librarian Janelle will present slides and answer questions. Free and open to the public. For more information call 970-876-5500.

Libraries Closing for Thanksgiving Holiday

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closing early at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, and will remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, in celebration of Thanksgiving. Patrons can still browse and request books, movies, and more at http://www.gcpld.org, during the closure.