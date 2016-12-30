Community briefs for Dec. 31 | PostIndependent.com

Libraries closing for New Year’s holiday

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will close early at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, and will remain closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, to celebrate the New Year’s holiday. The libraries will resume normal hours on Monday, Jan. 2.

Cravings, Weight Gain and the Blood Sugar Rollercoaster

Nutritional Health Coach Kylee Schuler presents a free nutrition class, “Cravings, Weight Gain and the Blood Sugar Rollercoaster” from 4:15-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers, 100 W. Meadows Drive Suite B, Glenwood Springs. Achieving your healthiest weight is not about dieting or even pure willpower, but rather understanding how certain foods affect blood sugar levels and appetite. Learn how nutrient-dense meals support healthy metabolism and which nutrient supplements support healthy blood sugar levels and appetite control.

Literacy Outreach seeks volunteers

Literacy Outreach is seeking volunteers to tutor adults learning basic literacy skills. Some adults struggle to read and write. Some struggle to improve their oral English skills. No special skills are required, and you do not need to speak a foreign language. If you can read this, you can help.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, attend a meeting from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Literacy Outreach office, 1127 School St. in Glenwood Springs; or from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the New Castle Library, 402 West Main St. Call 970-945-5282 to learn more.