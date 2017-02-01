Community briefs for Feb. 2 | PostIndependent.com

High Country RSVP

Want to have more meaning in your life? Do you want to do something that is satisfying and of great service to your community? Would you like to meet new people? Are you 55 or older? High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) needs you.

RSVP’s mission is to enrich the lives of men and women, age 55 and older, through meaningful volunteer opportunities that use their skills, abilities, and life experiences in service to their communities. High Country RSVP is a national Senior Corps organization under the Corporation for National and Community Service and was started here in Glenwood Springs in 1973.

Our objectives are to meet the critical needs in our communities through volunteer recruitment and management and meet the needs of the growing base of seniors in our communities, enabling them to continue to live independently (age in place).

As our new year begins please consider contacting RSVP’s professional volunteer manager Elisabeth Worrell, 970-947-8460, who will help you determine where your skills, abilities, and interests are and make a connection with one of the 36 volunteer stations we partner with.

Symphony in the Valley

Symphony in the Valley, a volunteer organization comprising local musicians making music for the communities here in the valley, is looking for musicians of all ages who play an orchestra instrument. High school students are welcome with a teacher’s recommendation. Contact Symphony in the Valley via the Contact Us page at sitv.org.