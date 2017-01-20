Community briefs for Jan. 21 | PostIndependent.com

Have you fallen away from the Catholic Church?

Once again St. Stephen Catholic Church is offering a class to adults who would like to explore a possible return to the faith. No commitment to return is required, just an openness to explore, learn and ask questions. The class starts the last week of January and will include a total of six sessions. The day and time will be decided by a consensus of those who register. Anyone interested in enrolling can call the parish office at 945-6673 by Jan. 21.

Nutrition class: Probiotics

Nutritional Health Coach Kylee Schuler presents a free nutrition class on probiotics from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers, 100 W. Meadows Drive Suite B, Glenwood Springs. Gut bacteria influence how every part of your body works: how easily you lose (or gain) weight, how your immune system functions, even your ability to focus.

Omegas Oh My! nutrition class

Nutritional Health Coach Kylee Schuler presents a free nutrition class on omega-3 fatty acids from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers, 100 W. Meadows Drive Suite B, Glenwood Springs. These unique fats found in fish are vital to optimal health and play a key role in brain, heart, weight and joint health. Fortunately, you can begin to live with vitality again at any age, by adding these important fats into your daily routine.