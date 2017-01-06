Community briefs for Jan. 7 | PostIndependent.com

Weekly meet-up for vets

All veterans and their families are invited for coffee and donuts at the Glenwood Springs Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday. Event is free and provides a great way for vets to connect with other vets. Hosted by the Western Slope Veterans Coalition with generous support from Alpine Bank. Visit http://www.rmhumanservices.org/wsvc for more information.

Have you fallen away from the Catholic Church?

Once again St. Stephen Catholic Church is offering a class to adults who would like to explore a possible return to the faith. No commitment to return is required, just an openness to explore, learn and ask questions. The class starts the last week of January and will include a total of six sessions. The day and time will be decided by a consensus of those who register. Anyone interested in enrolling can call the parish office at 945-6673 by Jan. 21.

Call to street sculpture artists for 2016-17 ‘Art Around Town’ show in Carbondale

The Carbondale Public Arts Commission (CPAC) is seeking 15 new sculptures for its annual “Art Around Town” exhibition. Submissions for entry are available through the CAFE (Call for Entry) website at http://www.callforentry.org. The deadline for entries is Feb. 5.

“Art Around Town” is a yearlong street exhibition showcasing outdoor sculptures on Main Street, along the Rio Grande Trail and in other high use areas around Carbondale. Selected artists will be paid $750 honorarium (at installation) and will also be eligible for a $1,000 award for Best in Show next fall. Participating artists are invited to a community artist reception on June 1 and are also invited to participate in Carbondale’s First Friday Art Walk on June 2.