Education briefs | PostIndependent.com

GSMS students learn about importance of Colorado River

Glenwood Springs community members volunteered their time before the holiday break to speak to sixth-grade students at Glenwood Springs Middle School about the importance of the Colorado River as a resource and the city’s Two Rivers Shoreline Enhancement Project.

Students listened to multiple speakers and will use the information in their final presentations from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 19 at GSMS. The public is invited to attend and listen as students share their work.

Volunteering their time to speak with the students were Douglas Pratt, Leo McKinney, Andy Mueller, Dean Moffat, Lani Kitching, Tom Probert, Mike Wilde and Bill Lorah.

Sarah McCutchan named to Fall 2016 dean’s list at Belmont University

Sarah McCutchan, a Rifle native, qualified for the Fall 2016 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Shannon Rossilli named to dean’s list at Biola University

Shannon Rossilli of Rifle was named to Biola University’s dean’s list for academic excellence for Fall 2016. Dean’s list students maintain a grade point average of 3.60 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credit units and whose cumulative grade point average is at least a 3.20.

Coffee chats with RFSD Superintendent Rob Stein

Superintendent Rob Stein has been hosting monthly coffee chats in each of the Roaring Fork School District communities in an effort to engage community members in conversation about the district. It’s an opportunity to stop by to ask questions, share concerns, and just chat about the district or education in general.

The schedule is:

• 7:30-8:30 a.m., first Tuesday of each month, at Saxy’s in Basalt, 104 Midland Spur.

• 7:30-8:30 a.m., second Tuesday, at Bonfire Coffee in Carbondale, 433 Main St.

• 7:30-8:30 a.m., fourth Tuesday, at River Blend in Glenwood Springs, 402 Seventh St.