Education Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Local students named to Wheaton College (Ill.) dean’s list for Fall 2016 semester

Bryn Phinney of Redstone, April Phinney of Redstone and Gabrielle Coleman of Parachute were named to the Wheaton College dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Dean’s list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Olivia Ayers named to the University of Rhode Island’s Fall 2016 dean’s list

Olivia A Ayers of Carbondale, who is majoring in Anthropology, was named to the University of Rhode Island dean’s list.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average.

Connor Bailes named to Fall 2016 dean’s high honors list at Marietta College

Marietta College’s Connor Bailes, of New Castle, has been named to the Fall 2016 dean’s high honors list.

Bailes is majoring in Information Systems and is scheduled to graduate in May 2017. Bailes is a graduate of Pitkin High School.

Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized as a dean’s high honors list student for that semester.

Annie Schmidt named to Concordia University’s honor list for the fall 2016 semester

Annie Schmidt was one of 272 students named to Concordia University, Nebraska’s honor list for the fall 2016 semester.

The top 25 percent of undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours on the traditional A-F grading scale and receive no failing grades in the semester are eligible to qualify for the honors list.

Western Colorado Community Foundation scholarships

The Western Colorado Community Foundation is accepting applications for a wide variety of scholarships available to students residing in western Colorado. A total of 32 different scholarship funds managed by the foundation are available to students through one online application at http://www.wc-cf.org. Scholarships range from $500 to more than $5,000, and many are renewable for up to four years. Criteria varies from financial need, to GPA scores, to chosen field of study and covers both four-year degree programs and vocational institutions. Deadline for applying is March 1. For more information contact Cecile Aday at 970-243-3767.