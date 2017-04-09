Education briefs | PostIndependent.com

Audrey Jones named to NE10 commissioner's honor roll

Audrey Jones of Glenwood Springs is one of 205 College of Saint Rose student-athletes who have been named to the Northeast-10 Conference commissioner's honor roll, a recognition of outstanding academic achievement.

Jones is a sophomore on the Golden Knights women's golf team.

ProStart correction

A brief in the March 13 Post Independent gave incomplete information about YouthEntity's Culinary Arts team's successes. YouthEntity's Culinary Arts team won the ProStart Western Regional Competition in Grand Junction and took first place at the Colorado ProStart Invitational in Denver, for the third year in a row, and will advance to the National ProStart Invitational in April in Charleston, South Carolina, to represent the state of Colorado. Also, Cailin Anderson's first name was misspelled in the photo caption.

Emily Bruell named to dean's list at Bates College

Emily Bruell of Carbondale was named to the dean's list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2016. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.71 or higher.

Bruell, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Marc J. Bruell of Carbondale, is a 2014 graduate of Roaring Fork High School.

Anne Goth accepted to Delaware Valley University

Anne Goth of Carbondale, has been accepted for admission at Delaware Valley University.

Health science scholarships available

The Valley View Hospital Auxiliary will be awarding six $3,000 scholarships to students living in or connected to the VVH service area and majoring in health-related areas. Teeny Jeung memorial scholarships are granted to graduating high school seniors; applications are available in local high school counseling offices and online at http://www.vvh.org/volunteers/scholarships.

Health Science scholarships are given to students at least one year out of high school who are continuing in or changing to majors in the health sciences. These scholarships are available for those pursuing advanced degrees in health sciences as well. Applications are available online at http://www.vvh.org/volunteers/scholarships. Completed applications for both scholarships must be received (not just postmarked) on April 15. For additional information call Maggie Pedersen at 970-984-0403.

Rifle Thrift Shop scholarships

The Rifle Thrift Shop is offering three $2,000 scholarships to seniors graduating from Rifle High School; one $2,000 scholarship at Coal Ridge High School; and one $2,000 scholarship at Grand Valley High School. These scholarships may be used at academic or vocational school in Colorado. The deadline is April 15. Applications may be obtained at the school's guidance office or at the Rifle Thrift Shop, 102 East Ave. in Rifle.