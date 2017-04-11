Head here and here also here | PostIndependent.com

Joani Northrup, family of Greg Durrett appreciate kindness

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for the love and support you have provided for me and my extended family during the past couple of months. During this time of sadness and loss (Greg's illness and death) you have given us cards, flowers, food, visits and housing, along with loving thoughts and prayers.

Your kindness is deeply appreciated, and I want to thank you for being a part of our lives.

Most sincerely,

Joani Northrup

and the family of Gregory Durrett