Memories and milestones

Walk for Hope a success

On Saturday, Sept. 16, One Moment hosted our fifth annual Walk For Hope at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs. We gathered together with families who have been affected by pregnancy and early infant loss and honored and celebrated our babies that are no longer with us. We had readings, a beautiful musical tribute, wildflower seed paper notes, a butterfly release, and a half mile walk.

We would like to thank our sponsors and donors for helping make our event a warm place of support and love. Thank you to Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, Alpine Bank, Valley View Hospital Family Birthplace, Bighorn Toyota, Elevate Dental Wellness, Tequila's in Rifle, Holy Cross Energy, Double Diamond Moving and Storage, Grand River Health, and the Post Independent for their generous financial donations in sponsoring our walk.

Thank you to Ham Dubois from Innermountain Distributing and Vinnie Tomasulo of Clark's Market in Parachute for donating bottled water. We greatly appreciate Copy Copy in Glenwood Springs for donating the printing of our walk programs, and for City Market, which donated beautiful chrysanthemums that gave our newly released butterflies a safe place to rest. Thank you to Henry and Eva Villarreal who provided delicious home made muffins for us to enjoy at the walk.

A special thank-you goes to our speaker, Gina Harris, CEO of Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep, who shared her powerful message of hope and healing. We want to thank singer/songwriter Sue Krehbiel who shared a beautiful song that she wrote that touched the hearts of all who were there.

Thank you to Emily Hodge of Simply Blessings Photography for donating her time and sharing her skills to beautifully photograph our event.

Salvador Tovar-Guzman from CAT Visuals gave of his time and talent once again to video our event and provide us with a beautifully edited video compilation for which we are so grateful.

Thank you also to Gil Villarreal of Ex Nihilo Studios who also gave generously for web work and design services.

Thank you also to Two Rivers Community Foundation for once again overseeing all of our financials for this year's event.

We could not have hosted our event without the support of all of you. I am so grateful to live in a community that cares so much to walk alongside One Moment and support our cause. Because of you all, we are able to continue to offer support and to touch the hearts of hurting families in our community.

Marcia Villarreal

One Moment/Walk For Hope