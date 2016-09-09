Memories & Milestones | PostIndependent.com

Dunlaps celebrate 40th anniversary

Mike and Donna Dunlap are celebrating our 40th wedding anniversary on Sept. 11. We have two daughters Crystal (of Rifle) and Cody (of Mississippi); son-in-law Adam Kessler (Crystal’s husband); and our very first twin grandsons Mason and Aiden, who are now 6 months old.

Forty years have brought us ups and downs, happiness and sadness, but most of all, we love our kids and grandsons; they all bring us much joy and happiness. And to our friends, thank you for being a part of our lives. God bless everyone that has seen us through these past 40 years.