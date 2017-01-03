 Memories & Milestones | PostIndependent.com

Memories & Milestones

Vandivers welcome daughter

Jacob and Caylen Vandiver of Parachute are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Sterlina. She was born on Dec. 25, 2016, and weighed 7 pounds, 0.8 ounces, and was 18 inches long at birth. Her brothers are Casey and Derek.