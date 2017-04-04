Memories & Milestones | PostIndependent.com

Bike giveaway volunteer incentive program nets $3,700 bike for valley local

When Grant Henley spent two days volunteering to work on local trails last summer he knew his reward would be some quality time spent outdoors in the beautiful Hunter Creek Valley, and a sense of accomplishment for a job well done. But he didn't know that luck was on his side, and he was going to win a $3,700 mountain bike â€” courtesy of Ute City Cycles, the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association, and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers.

The Hotel Jerome, where Henley works, has adopted the Lower Plunge Trail as part of RFOV's Adopt-A-Trail program.

The 2017 season will mark the third year that Ute City Cycles, RFMBA and RFOV will give away a top of the line mountain bike as an incentive for trail volunteer work. This year's prize is a CIMA RT-5 full suspension mountain bike retailing for $4,000. To get involved with volunteering â€” and possibly win a new bike â€” go to RFMBA.org and RFOV.org to learn more. The more you volunteer, the more chances to win.