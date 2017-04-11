Memories & Milestones | PostIndependent.com

Grand River Meals On Wheels celebrates the 15th annual March For Meals

Grand River Meals on Wheels recently held Community Champion Delivery Day in honor of the 2017 March for Meals' annual Community Champions Week. Across the country, Meals on Wheels programs have enlisted elected officials and hometown heroes to deliver meals, speak out for seniors and raise awareness for the power of Meals on Wheels.

JQS trash cleanup

In mid-March a group of mountain bikers from a Facebook group called RAMBO held an informal spring cleanup in the JQS and Fravert Reservoir area. There were several participants that hauled out two truckloads of trash from the popular OHV area.

Longairc completes boot camp

Alisha Longairc from New Castle has completed Air Force boot camp at Laughlin Air Force Base. Airman Longairc is a graduate of Yampah Mountain High School.