Memories & Milestones

Hangses' 60th anniversary

The family of Dene and Mary Jane Hangs of Silt is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Family includes children Alan (Tammy) Hangs of Silt, and Wayne (Tracy Hoff) Hangs of Rifle, along with three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Cards of congratulations will reach them at 3493 County Road 331 Silt, CO 81652.