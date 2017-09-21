Memories & Milestones

Underwoods welcome second daughter

John and Amanda Underwood of Glenwood Springs announce the birth of their daughter Elowen Vail Underwood, on May 24, 2017, and send her this message.

Dearest Elowen,

You have filled the largest part of our hearts we didn't even know was empty.

Your big sister showed us what it meant to be parents.

You have shown us the true potential of love.

Recommended Stories For You

Your soul holds the words to your story that is yet to be told, and be sure little one, we will be there to help you write it.

Love, Mom & Dad