Memories & Milestones

SGM dedicates bike fix-it station in memory of Ken Wilson

Installed just before the Grand Avenue Bridge closure, SGM dedicated a new bicycle repair station in Two Rivers Park to the memory of Ken Wilson, PLS, founder of SGM's survey department. Ken was an avid cyclist and a stickler for bike maintenance. Situated near the parking lot, the station offers a bike stand, a variety of tools for basic bicycle repairs, and a pump to inflate tires.