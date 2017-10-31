Memories & Milestones

Vedders celebrate 65th anniversary

Dan and Peggy Vedder of Glenwood Springs are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary today, Nov. 1. They were married in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 1952 at Saint Mary's Lutheran Church.

They are proud parents of four children, Daniel R. Vedder (deceased), Lorna Becvarik (Fort Collins), Steve Vedder (San Diego) and Martin Vedder (Aurora). They are also proud grandparents of six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.