 Memories & Milestones

Memories & Milestones

Fall Fest for Ascendigo

Community supporters of Ascendigo Autism Services packed Phat Thai in Carbondale last Wednesday night for the "Fall Fest @ Phat" scholarship fundraising event for the organization's Adventure Camps. Ascendigo is a nonprofit organization that provides growth and independence for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

