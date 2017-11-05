Memories & Milestones

Hanleys welcome daughter

Tori Meneely and Ryan Hanley of Silt welcome their daughter, Athena Moon Hanley. She was born at 11:35 p.m. Sept. 20, 2017. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19 inches long at birth. Brother Atlas Alexander Hanley was born Aug. 7, 2016. Grandparents are Tom and Tereca Schryer of Indiana; Angie Schumann of Colorado; and Mark and Lola Hanley of Florida.

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse hosts successful pet adoption weekend

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate recently hosted its inaugural pet adoption weekend joining hundreds of Coldwell Banker offices and animal shelters around the country for the Coldwell Banker "Homes for Dogs" National Adoption Weekend.

Held Sept. 9-10, the 2017 Adopt-a-Pet.com adoption weekend was a huge success as Coldwell Banker Mason Morse's Aspen Snowmass, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs offices each participated donating their time, energy and talents to find new homes for 23 local pets. The individual offices partnered with local shelters Aspen Animal Shelter, Colorado Animal Rescue (CARE) and Rifle Animal Shelter in their goal of finding loving homes for their furry friends.

During the adoption weekend, two generous individuals donated their private airplanes to fly dogs affectionately known as "Harvey Hounds" from Houston to Aspen after being misplaced during the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey. Coldwell Banker Mason Morse agents also garnered significant donations throughout the weekend to aid in their mission.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate launched its "Homes for Dogs Project" in 2015, helping 20,000 dogs find new homes in just nine months. Following the Coldwell Banker network's success, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse implemented its own local Pet Adoption Weekend.

Jayden Petree raises funds for Rifle heritage Center

Once again, it is proven that history is important, not only to seniors but to young people who believe in preserving history.

Jayden Petree is a valuable asset to the Rifle Heritage Center, volunteering at the museum and doing fundraising.

She worked hard parking cars again this year during the Garfield County Fair & Rodeo, donating the proceeds to the Rifle Heritage Center.

So if you're in need of a parking space during fair next year, and want to participate in a worthy cause, Jadyn's lot is just across Railroad from the entrance to the fairgrounds.

She is one that is excited to help preserve the history and heritage of Rifle and Garfield County.