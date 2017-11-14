Memories & Milestones

Kiwanis focuses on bike safety

On Oct. 9, Glenwood Springs Kiwanis Club members, plus Sunlight Ski & Bike Shop and Road RunneR Mobile Bike Service personnel, met hardy Glenwood Springs Middle School bike riders before school on a cold, wet morning and offered to install bike light sets and inspect bike brakes. This is part of GSMS and Kiwanis' focus on promoting safe biking in Glenwood. The Kiwanis Club then distributed 100 bike light sets to cyclists in other Glenwood Re-1 schools.

This effort is an extension of Glenwood Kiwanis Club's multi-year focus on safe bike riding for kids. The club donated 23 bike racks to Glenwood Springs Elementary, Sopris Elementary, Glenwood Springs Middle and Glenwood Springs High schools this year. This bike rack gift was a $15,000 donation to Roaring Fork Schools and is a major support to the cycling commuters during the detour. In total, these bike racks store over 250 bikes and meet the needs of students, teachers and staff. Kiwanis also provided three bike racks to the city of Glenwood Springs parks. On an annual basis, Kiwanis distributes over 400 bike helmets at safety events from Silt to Glenwood Springs.