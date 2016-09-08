Readers Say Thanks | PostIndependent.com

Thank You Festival Las Americas Volunteers

Club Rotario would like to extend our profound gratitude to all of our volunteers who assisted us with our 15th Festival las Americas on Aug. 28. With your generous assistance, we will be able to further our mission of providing scholarships to our local first-generation students as they pursue their goals through Colorado Mountain College. Your efforts significantly alleviated our stress and labor. Your efforts are the best part of our successful events year after year.

A very special thanks to Anibal Guevara, our volunteer electrician of many years; Laurent Emenaker, our volunteer graphic designer; and Samuel Bernal, our volunteer master of ceremonies for several years running.

Jen Elliott-Quevedo

interpreter/translator, Club Rotario president