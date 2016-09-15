Readers say thanks | PostIndependent.com

Thank you for your generous donations

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Defiance Thrift Store we would once again like to express our gratitude to the generous donors of our valley. As you drive by our store you will notice a brand new parking lot. Because you donated resellable clothing, jewelry, furniture and housewares, we were able to budget this expensive but much needed project. Thank you to all. Also, a reminder that Defiance Thrift Store is one store! We are not affiliated with any other resale, consignment or thrift store in the valley. Please know that when you see our red and white Defiance sign we will accept your donations and process the items in one day. Those items not selected for our store will be packed and sent to the ARC system in Denver. They will again distribute the resellable items to those consumers in the metro and Colorado Springs area. Every day we enjoy our customers many of whom are now our friends. Thanks again for your continued support of Lift-Up and the Family Visitor Program at the original and only Defiance Thrift Store. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to 6 at 2412 S. Glen Avenue (next to Dominos Pizza).

Rhonda Bell

manager