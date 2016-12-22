Readers Say Thanks | PostIndependent.com

Festival of Trees a success

The Silt Historical Park would like to thank Dee Stires and all the individuals, schools and businesses that donated trees, cookies and prizes to our “Festival of Trees” Winter Celebration Auction on Dec. 10. The auction was a joint event with proceeds benefiting both the Silt Historical Park and the RIDE Program.

Over 25 decorated trees as well as fine art, antiques and baked goods were given for our silent auction. The Christmas trees were judged by a couple of elves, and first place was awarded to Highland Elementary School for its “Doctor Seuss Tree.” The prize was a $100 gift certificate from Brickhouse Pizza. Second place was won by Rifle Middle School seventh grade for their “Silver & Gold Tree.” The prize was a $40 gift certificate from the Miner’s Claim Restaurant. Third place went to the Rifle Middle School fifth grade for its “Green Cone Garden Tree.” The prize was a $25 gift certificate from Misty’s Coffee Shop.

The Silt Historical Park would again like to thank Dee and all who made our joint event with RIDE such a success and hope to see you all back next year.

Silt Historical Park board and volunteers