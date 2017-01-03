Readers Say Thanks | PostIndependent.com

Sharon K. Lee family appreciates love, support

The family of Sharon K. Lee would like to extend a very sincere thank-you to all the friends and family for the love and support you’ve given us through this difficult time.

Also an extra thank-you to the Garfield Re-2 Transportation Department, Rifle High School, Theresa Hamilton, Lori Hinkle, Tony and Darcy Copeland, Elissa Nye, Cindy Layman, Sanja Morgan, The Country Florist, Jay and Karen Walters, Al and Jackie George and the Rifle Funeral Home.

Feed My Sheep enjoys bountiful season

This Christmas season has been a bountiful one for Feed My Sheep Ministry. There are so many generous people to thank here in the Roaring Fork Valley, but we must begin with the Lost Cajun restaurant, which began our holiday weekend with an amazing deep fried turkey dinner personally prepared by owners Gabe and Sarah.

Thanks also to the many who have donated clothing, sleeping bags, and everything from blankets to hand warmers. So many that for the moment we have no more space.

A blessed and joyful New Year to all,

Karen Peppers

director, Feed My Sheep Ministry