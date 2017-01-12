Readers Say Thanks | PostIndependent.com

Operation Christmas Child a success

I am writing to thank and celebrate Roaring Fork Valley residents for spreading joy to children around the world this Christmas season. The generosity of volunteers, families and groups paved the way for us to collect 732 shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child — the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind.

It’s not too late for people to make a difference. You can conveniently pack a personalized Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift at samaritanspurse.org/occ. Information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found on the website or by calling 970-618-9739.

Thank you again to everyone who participated in this project and for those who do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message of hope and continue to transform the lives of children worldwide.

Sincerely,

Roz Fowler

OCC Rocky Mountain Coordinator

MVDS appreciates Hotel Colorado

As we look forward to many wonderful things to come in the new year, we want take time out to thank everyone at the Hotel Colorado for the warm hospitality and all the great food and the festive decorations that made our recent holiday party a huge success — thank you for your generosity and support. Also, many thanks to Santa Claus Gary Jochum who shared the joy and spirit of the season with us.

everyone at Mountain Valley Developmental Services