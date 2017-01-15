Readers Say Thanks | PostIndependent.com

Winterlight Festival a success

The Glenwood Mountain Lions Club would like to thank our community and the following organizations and businesses for their participation and support in our third annual Winterlight Festival: Glenwood Shirt Co., Chili’s, 19th Street Diner, Grind, Wendy’s, Valley View Hospital, Professional Auto Body, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Glenwood Springs Adventure Park, Simply Massage, Spa of the Rockies, Roaring Fork Liquor, Taco Bell, Safeway, City Market, First United Methodist Church, Glenwood Springs Public Library, Roaring Fork High School Jazz Band, Bruce Bell and family, Cole Newton, and members of the Glenwood Springs Lions Club and Glenwood Mountain Lions Club.

Your generosity helps support vision services and scholarships in the Roaring Fork Valley. Thank you.

Glenwood Mountain Lions Club

Mountain Valley appreciates Elks holiday dinner

We want take time out to thank everyone at the Elks Lodge in Glenwood Springs for inviting us to their recent 2016 holiday dinner. We appreciate the warm hospitality and all the great food that made it a huge success — thank you for your generosity and support.

everyone at Mountain Valley Developmental Services