Readers Say Thanks | PostIndependent.com

Silt 2016 town events a big success

The town of Silt would like to thank the board of trustees, vendors, volunteers, artists, sponsors and patrons of all of the town’s events in 2016.

The town held five wonderful concerts with Doctor Robert: The Beatles Tribute, Blackout: The Scorpions Tribute with fireworks sponsored by Columbine Ford, The Corporation Band, Rick Aluise, The Diamond Empire Band, Rockslide, Whiskey Stomp, Valle Musico, Dry Hollow Band and Johnny O. All of these bands entertained thousands of people at the concert series this year.

Other events this year included Movie Nights, Murder Mystery Dinner, Easter Egg Hunt, Arbor Day, Silt Clean-Up, Silt on Sale, Bike Rodeo, Pig Roast, Punkin’ Chuckin’, Chili Cook-off and Sitting with Santa.

These concerts and events would not have been possible without the generous cash and in-kind donations from Columbine Ford, Alpine Bank, KMTS 99.1 and 96.7, A-1 Traffic Control and Barricade, Moose 92.3 FM, KGLN 980 AM, 100.7 The Vault, KStar 96.1, ANB Bank, Colorado Mountain News Media, Silt Tool Rental, Karp.Neu.Hanlon, Holiday Inn Express, Trans Care Ambulance, Miner’s Claim, URSA Operating Co. LLC, Native American Crane Service, and Boundaries Unlimited Inc.

Specifically, the town would like to thank volunteers Terry Kirk, Julie Taylor, Dan Meskin, Geno Sowieja, TJ Tucker, George Cutting, Meredith Robinson, Vickie Johnson and Tami Jenkins.

The town would like to also thank the police departments of New Castle, Rifle and Carbondale, as well as the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office for providing inter-agency security support. A special thanks to the Holiday Inn Express for providing great room rates for the artists and fans. We were happy to have Western Weeds and Red’s Hot Shot Photo Booth as our vendors this year. A heartfelt thanks to TransCare Ambulance for watching out for us all season.

2017 will be a great year. Watch for our announcements in the Post Independent and The Citizen Telegram, as well as the town’s website, http://www.townofsilt.org.

Thanks again to all those who participated.

Janet Aluise

planner at the Town of Silt

American Legion scholarship program continues with golf tourney support

The American Legion Post 100 Auxiliary would like to thank everyone for their support and contributions to our 16th annual Scholarship Golf Tournament that was held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Ranch at Roaring Fork. With the help of the local community we will be able to continue our educational scholarship program.

We would like to recognize the following businesses and individuals:

Western Adventures, Hughes Excavating, Western Slope Materials, IRMW of Colorado Inc., Aspen Survey Eng. Inc., Etcetera Office Services Inc., The Pour House, Peppino’s Pizza, Industrial Inspections Services, Holy Cross, Re/Max Mountain West, Title Company of the Rockies, American National Bank, D&C Auto and Upholstery, Carbondale Animal Hospital, Richie’s Lift and Haul, Terry and Molly Swanton, Crystal View Carpets, Rhumba Girl Liquors, Steven and Amy Burdick, Holmes Excavation & Concrete Inc., Joe and Gerry Zamora, The Sons of the American Legion, The American Legion Post 100, Mountain Costal Construction, Mid Valley Metro District, Kindles for Kids, Marble Distillery, Redstone Inn, The Black Nugget, Applebee’s, The Goat, Ace Hardware, El Pollo Rico, Orrison Distributing, Gross Locker Plant, The Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Course and a really big thank-you to Mary Boucher and Travis Hughes for making the golf tournament happen again this year.

Apologies to anyone we may have forgotten to acknowledge.

It was a fun day with exceptional Colorado weather. Thanks again.

Amy Burdick

president, American Legion Post 100 Auxiliary