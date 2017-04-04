Readers Say Thanks | PostIndependent.com

Medical exchange a success

In early February a delegation of medical professionals visited the Roaring Fork Valley from the RamÃ³n Carrillo Hospital located in Aspen's Sister City, Bariloche, Argentina. The purpose of this visit was to participate in the Aspen Bariloche Medical Exchange Program. This program was founded by the Aspen Sports Medicine Foundation and Aspen Sister Cities. Since 2003 we have been working to improve patient care in our communities through education, philanthropy and cultural exchanges.

Thank you to our community for being so welcoming to orthopaedic surgeons Tomas Trapani and Ernest Barbeito, anesthesiologist Marisa Capdevila, pharmacist Marcela Gil, physical therapist Enrique Santillan, and nutritionist Mercedes TerceÃ±o.

This exchange would not be possible without our extremely dedicated volunteers. We especially thank:Tito Liotta, orthopaedic surgeon at Valley View Hospital; Mark Purnell, orthopaedic surgeon at Aspen Valley Hospital; Krista Fox, occupational therapist at Aspen Valley Hospital; Chris Beck, anesthesiologist at Aspen Valley Hospital; Alyssa Franklin, pharmacist at Aspen Valley Hospital; Kimber Kurr, physical therapist at Aspen Valley Hospital; and Sandy Holmes, nutritionist at Aspen Valley Hospital.

We sincerely appreciate the generous donations and continued support from several of our local businesses including: The Mountain Chalet for providing housing to several members of the delegation, The Aspen Skiing Co., Bonnie's Restaurant, l'Hostaria, Dr. Tom & Carol Kurt and the Colorado Mountain Club, James Ibbotson, Aspen and Bariloche Sister Cities, Aspen Valley Hospital and Valley View Hospital.

Sincerely,

Griff Smith

Aspen Sister Cities

Dr. Mark Purnell and Laura Pritchard

Aspen Sports Medicine Foundation