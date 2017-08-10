Readers Say Thanks | PostIndependent.com

Going ape for Grease Monkey

2 Corinthians 9:11 "You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God."

Connie and Larry Theisen, and Lauren Fletcher of Grease Monkey in Glenwood Springs truly are the most generous people I have ever met. They go out of their way on a daily basis to help customers, neighbors, friends, family, the community and the church. They lovingly wrap their arms around any situation or individual in need and do something positive to help. I am inspired by their kindness and grateful to have them in my life. We are all blessed to walk the earth with these fine people.

Nancy Williams