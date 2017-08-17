Readers Say Thanks

Strong donations

My name is Greg Orosz, and on Sunday, Aug. 6, I put on the Strongest of the Strong at the Garfield County Fair. We were raising money for Brent's Place in Aurora. Brent's Place houses children with cancer and their families.

I wanted to extend a great, heartfelt thank-you to everyone who competed and the companies that donated to Brent's Place. Old Town Moving and Storage was our biggest sponsor this year, and without their help, we couldn't have done the show.

Thank you to Columbine Ford for donating the Ford F-150 that the competitors pulled. Thank you to Steve Fotion at Fotion's Clubhouse Gym and Karna Potter at Rifle CrossFit for donating equipment to lift.

And a very special thank-you to my friends and family that helped make sure the event ran smoothly. Also, a very big thank you to Connor Macklin, Tanner Vines and Wyatt Warfel from Rifle High School, and Colby Noffsinger and the other athletes from Coal Ridge High School. Without the help of these athletes, the event would have been a giant mess.

Finally, thank you to Nancy and Doreen of the Garfield County Fair board for giving me the opportunity to do this show, and I look forward to doing it again next year. We raised $2,100 for Brent's Place and helped many families during the most trying time of their lives.

Recommended Stories For You

Greg Orosz

Silt

Beyond The Bell Day Camp appreciates community support

A huge shoutout to the to the Roaring Fork School District; Glenwood Springs High School; Glenwood Canyon Brew Pub, Cory Gentry; Glenwood Springs Fire Department; Colorado Department Of Human Services, Mark Lapka; And Glenwood Springs Police Department.

A huge shoutout for our contractors for developing lifelong passions: CrossFit Bonedale, Robbie and Joanne Davis, Coach Dasha; Zumba, Jenny Beauchamp; James Lee Karate, Sensei Dean; T.C. Bakes, Terry Sue Clair; Shooting Star Dance, Gabriella Cooper; and Glenwood Valley Athletics All Star Cheer.

A huge shoutout for to our community field trip sites: Post Independent; Stage Door; Glenwood Springs Community Center pool, Yvette Baker; Glenwood Hot Springs; Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park; Blue Sky Rafting; Redstone Castle; and Bullock's Doc Holliday Museum.

A huge shoutout for our Western Slope field trip sites: Gypsum Recreation Center; Metro Pool Rifle; Carbondale Pool; Get Air At The Silo; Spin City; Banannas Fun Park; Rifle Fireside Lanes; and Brenden Rifle 7 Theaters.

The Beyond The Bell Staff and owner Crystal Garrison thank you for making the 2017 summer safe and fun for our kids.

Crystal Garrison